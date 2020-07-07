All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:31 AM

1718 NW Dallas Street

1718 Northwest Dallas Street · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Northwest Dallas Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Dalworth Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The Property has Great curb appeal with front porch! Cozy 3 Bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, 1 Living RM & 1 Dining RM with an Open Floor Plan concept for the Kitchen. The Property has been completely renovated new laminate wood flooring for the Kitchen & laundry RM, New Carpet for all 3 Bedrooms & Living RM, Dining RM, New Cabinets & Counter Tops for the Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances! Walk in closet space for Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans! No Pets allowed! Must have 12 months current or previous rental history with good reporting, No outstanding balance. Required TAR Application, proof of income (most recent 2-3 pay-stubs) & DL must be turned in at Office with Application Fee, NO Faxing or Emails, Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 NW Dallas Street have any available units?
1718 NW Dallas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 NW Dallas Street have?
Some of 1718 NW Dallas Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 NW Dallas Street currently offering any rent specials?
1718 NW Dallas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 NW Dallas Street pet-friendly?
No, 1718 NW Dallas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1718 NW Dallas Street offer parking?
No, 1718 NW Dallas Street does not offer parking.
Does 1718 NW Dallas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 NW Dallas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 NW Dallas Street have a pool?
No, 1718 NW Dallas Street does not have a pool.
Does 1718 NW Dallas Street have accessible units?
No, 1718 NW Dallas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 NW Dallas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 NW Dallas Street has units with dishwashers.

