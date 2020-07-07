1718 NW Dallas Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The Property has Great curb appeal with front porch! Cozy 3 Bedroom house with 2 bathrooms, 1 Living RM & 1 Dining RM with an Open Floor Plan concept for the Kitchen. The Property has been completely renovated new laminate wood flooring for the Kitchen & laundry RM, New Carpet for all 3 Bedrooms & Living RM, Dining RM, New Cabinets & Counter Tops for the Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances! Walk in closet space for Bedrooms, Ceiling Fans! No Pets allowed! Must have 12 months current or previous rental history with good reporting, No outstanding balance. Required TAR Application, proof of income (most recent 2-3 pay-stubs) & DL must be turned in at Office with Application Fee, NO Faxing or Emails, Thank You!