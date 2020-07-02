Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 120 Mary Pat Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
120 Mary Pat Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
120 Mary Pat Drive
120 Mary Pat Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
120 Mary Pat Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 bath,2 living and 2 dining in the establish Westchester Meadows !Close to shopping and multiple Freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Mary Pat Drive have any available units?
120 Mary Pat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grand Prairie, TX
.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Grand Prairie Rent Report
.
What amenities does 120 Mary Pat Drive have?
Some of 120 Mary Pat Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 120 Mary Pat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Mary Pat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Mary Pat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Mary Pat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie
.
Does 120 Mary Pat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Mary Pat Drive offers parking.
Does 120 Mary Pat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Mary Pat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Mary Pat Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Mary Pat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Mary Pat Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Mary Pat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Mary Pat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Mary Pat Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Similar Pages
Grand Prairie 1 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with Parking
Grand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sheffield Village
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District