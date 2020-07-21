Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

411 Tascate Street, Georgetown, Texas 78628 - Stunning Gehan home (Laurel Floorplan) located in the highly desirable Georgetown Village neighborhood! The property features 1977 sqft and is a 3/2/2 with formal dining and large office space. This open floor plan has been incredibly maintained and has features galore including stainless steel appliances, center island, granite counter tops, ceiling fans, spacious walk in closet, wired for security, covered patio, sprinkler system, and water softener.



Fresh paint and flooring throughout!



(RLNE5393944)