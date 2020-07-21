All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 411 Tascate Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
411 Tascate Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

411 Tascate Street

411 Tascate Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

411 Tascate Street, Georgetown, TX 78628
Georgetown Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
411 Tascate Street, Georgetown, Texas 78628 - Stunning Gehan home (Laurel Floorplan) located in the highly desirable Georgetown Village neighborhood! The property features 1977 sqft and is a 3/2/2 with formal dining and large office space. This open floor plan has been incredibly maintained and has features galore including stainless steel appliances, center island, granite counter tops, ceiling fans, spacious walk in closet, wired for security, covered patio, sprinkler system, and water softener.

Fresh paint and flooring throughout!

(RLNE5393944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Tascate Street have any available units?
411 Tascate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Tascate Street have?
Some of 411 Tascate Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Tascate Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Tascate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Tascate Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 Tascate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 411 Tascate Street offer parking?
No, 411 Tascate Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 Tascate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Tascate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Tascate Street have a pool?
No, 411 Tascate Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 Tascate Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Tascate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Tascate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Tascate Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGeorgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College