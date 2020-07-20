All apartments in Georgetown
403 Old Peak Road
403 Old Peak Road

403 Old Peak Road · No Longer Available
Location

403 Old Peak Road, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Most Desirable Corner Home Site & Home in Pinnacle neighborhood! Full Lawn Service Included in Rent! Spacious kitchen with portable kitchen island. Master bedroom down & all of the upgrades you could ever want. Completely finished garage for work and play. Plenty of closet space throughout. Great backyard perfect for the kids to play.
Community Park & Pool!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Old Peak Road have any available units?
403 Old Peak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 Old Peak Road have?
Some of 403 Old Peak Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Old Peak Road currently offering any rent specials?
403 Old Peak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Old Peak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Old Peak Road is pet friendly.
Does 403 Old Peak Road offer parking?
Yes, 403 Old Peak Road offers parking.
Does 403 Old Peak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Old Peak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Old Peak Road have a pool?
Yes, 403 Old Peak Road has a pool.
Does 403 Old Peak Road have accessible units?
No, 403 Old Peak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Old Peak Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Old Peak Road does not have units with dishwashers.
