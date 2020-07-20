403 Old Peak Road

Amenities

Most Desirable Corner Home Site & Home in Pinnacle neighborhood! Full Lawn Service Included in Rent! Spacious kitchen with portable kitchen island. Master bedroom down & all of the upgrades you could ever want. Completely finished garage for work and play. Plenty of closet space throughout. Great backyard perfect for the kids to play.

Community Park & Pool!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.