402 San Gabriel Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautifully updated home in Georgetown! The newly remodeled kitchen opens up to the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Enjoy a spacious private back yard with a serene greenbelt / wooded view. Sip your coffee from your screened in back porch and watch the wildlife stroll on by! You'll enjoy the spacious laundry room with plenty of storage space! Put this home on your MUST SEE LIST!!!