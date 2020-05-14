All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

402 San Gabriel Blvd

402 San Gabriel Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

402 San Gabriel Boulevard, Georgetown, TX 78628
San Gabriel Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautifully updated home in Georgetown! The newly remodeled kitchen opens up to the spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Enjoy a spacious private back yard with a serene greenbelt / wooded view. Sip your coffee from your screened in back porch and watch the wildlife stroll on by! You'll enjoy the spacious laundry room with plenty of storage space! Put this home on your MUST SEE LIST!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 San Gabriel Blvd have any available units?
402 San Gabriel Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 San Gabriel Blvd have?
Some of 402 San Gabriel Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 San Gabriel Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
402 San Gabriel Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 San Gabriel Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 San Gabriel Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 402 San Gabriel Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 402 San Gabriel Blvd offers parking.
Does 402 San Gabriel Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 San Gabriel Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 San Gabriel Blvd have a pool?
No, 402 San Gabriel Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 402 San Gabriel Blvd have accessible units?
No, 402 San Gabriel Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 402 San Gabriel Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 San Gabriel Blvd has units with dishwashers.
