322 Sycamore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Georgetown Village Home - A great, 2 story brick house in Georgetown Village! The covered front porch welcomes you into the entry area with a coat and storage closet. On the first floor you will find the formal dining room, open living room/kitchen/breakfast area complete with a tiled, gas fireplace and mantle, a window seat, a shared bar/counter top as well as a kitchen with granite counter tops, a tiled back splash and plentiful cabinetry. The downstairs also includes 1 bedroom with a walk-in closet, entry onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard, the laundry/utility room and entry to the 2 car garage. The second floor offers a family room, a covered patio, 2 bedrooms with window seats, a full bathroom with double sink vanity and tiled shower as well as the master suite with window seat, tiled walk-in shower, garden soaking tub, double sink vanity, private toilet and spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving.



Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Carpeting/Tile/Vinyl Plank ~ Walking Distance To Elementary School and Village Pool ~ Great Neighborhood



This is a non-smoking property



Dogs are considered



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3298136)