Last updated November 2 2019

322 Sycamore Street

322 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 Sycamore Street, Georgetown, TX 78633
Georgetown Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Georgetown Village Home - A great, 2 story brick house in Georgetown Village! The covered front porch welcomes you into the entry area with a coat and storage closet. On the first floor you will find the formal dining room, open living room/kitchen/breakfast area complete with a tiled, gas fireplace and mantle, a window seat, a shared bar/counter top as well as a kitchen with granite counter tops, a tiled back splash and plentiful cabinetry. The downstairs also includes 1 bedroom with a walk-in closet, entry onto the covered back patio and fenced in back yard, the laundry/utility room and entry to the 2 car garage. The second floor offers a family room, a covered patio, 2 bedrooms with window seats, a full bathroom with double sink vanity and tiled shower as well as the master suite with window seat, tiled walk-in shower, garden soaking tub, double sink vanity, private toilet and spacious walk-in closet with racks and shelving.

Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Carpeting/Tile/Vinyl Plank ~ Walking Distance To Elementary School and Village Pool ~ Great Neighborhood

This is a non-smoking property

Dogs are considered

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3298136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Sycamore Street have any available units?
322 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 Sycamore Street have?
Some of 322 Sycamore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Sycamore Street is pet friendly.
Does 322 Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 322 Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 322 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Sycamore Street have a pool?
Yes, 322 Sycamore Street has a pool.
Does 322 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 322 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.
