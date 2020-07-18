All apartments in Georgetown
266 Red Poppy

266 Red Poppy Trail · No Longer Available
Location

266 Red Poppy Trail, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 266 Red Poppy! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available NOW! - This gorgeous, Burnet floor plan features:

- 1805 Square Feet
- Corner lot
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Office/Den
- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- Wood like flooring in the kitchen, hallways, entry and Office/Den
- Carpet in main living area and bedrooms
- Tile in bathrooms and laundry room
- White kitchen appliances
- Built in gas stove
- Renovated master bath with walk in shower and dual vanity
- Large master closet
- Renovated guest bath; bath tub, decorative sink and mirror
- Decked attic
- Large screened porch
- Covered front porch
- Non-smoking property
- Pets not permitted in this home
- Located 1.6 miles from the main activity center on Texas Drive

* Viewings of this property are by appointment only after May 1st. Tenant currently resides in the home. *

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2938419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Red Poppy have any available units?
266 Red Poppy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Red Poppy have?
Some of 266 Red Poppy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Red Poppy currently offering any rent specials?
266 Red Poppy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Red Poppy pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Red Poppy is pet friendly.
Does 266 Red Poppy offer parking?
No, 266 Red Poppy does not offer parking.
Does 266 Red Poppy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 Red Poppy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Red Poppy have a pool?
No, 266 Red Poppy does not have a pool.
Does 266 Red Poppy have accessible units?
No, 266 Red Poppy does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Red Poppy have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 Red Poppy does not have units with dishwashers.
