Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

Welcome Home to 266 Red Poppy! Sun City Unfurnished Rental Available NOW! - This gorgeous, Burnet floor plan features:



- 1805 Square Feet

- Corner lot

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Office/Den

- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- Wood like flooring in the kitchen, hallways, entry and Office/Den

- Carpet in main living area and bedrooms

- Tile in bathrooms and laundry room

- White kitchen appliances

- Built in gas stove

- Renovated master bath with walk in shower and dual vanity

- Large master closet

- Renovated guest bath; bath tub, decorative sink and mirror

- Decked attic

- Large screened porch

- Covered front porch

- Non-smoking property

- Pets not permitted in this home

- Located 1.6 miles from the main activity center on Texas Drive



* Viewings of this property are by appointment only after May 1st. Tenant currently resides in the home. *



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older.



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



The home comes with a refrigerator. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2938419)