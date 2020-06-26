2339 Candle Ridge Trl

Amenities

This beauitful home in Summercrest has all the space you need and is available for immediate move-in! Grand, two-story entry is inviting and creates that first "WOW" moment for your guests. Four beds, two-and-a-half baths upstairs with lots of living space down. Front bonus room could be study, formal dining or living. The family room with its cozy fireplace is open to the roomy kitchen with plenty of storage and work space. Entertain with ease inside or out on the covered back patio and spacious yard. Master suite upstairs has dual vanities, separate shower and relaxing garden tub. Community amenities include playground, green space and pool. Located near Inner Loop and Loop 130 for easy commuting. Biking distance to Southwestern University; minutes to downtown Georgetown, Wolf Ranch Shopping Center and San Gabriel Park. Pets ok!