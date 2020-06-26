All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

2339 Candle Ridge Trl

2339 Candle Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2339 Candle Ridge Trail, Georgetown, TX 78626
Summercrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beauitful home in Summercrest has all the space you need and is available for immediate move-in! Grand, two-story entry is inviting and creates that first "WOW" moment for your guests. Four beds, two-and-a-half baths upstairs with lots of living space down. Front bonus room could be study, formal dining or living. The family room with its cozy fireplace is open to the roomy kitchen with plenty of storage and work space. Entertain with ease inside or out on the covered back patio and spacious yard. Master suite upstairs has dual vanities, separate shower and relaxing garden tub. Community amenities include playground, green space and pool. Located near Inner Loop and Loop 130 for easy commuting. Biking distance to Southwestern University; minutes to downtown Georgetown, Wolf Ranch Shopping Center and San Gabriel Park. Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 Candle Ridge Trl have any available units?
2339 Candle Ridge Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 Candle Ridge Trl have?
Some of 2339 Candle Ridge Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 Candle Ridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2339 Candle Ridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 Candle Ridge Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2339 Candle Ridge Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2339 Candle Ridge Trl offer parking?
Yes, 2339 Candle Ridge Trl offers parking.
Does 2339 Candle Ridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 Candle Ridge Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 Candle Ridge Trl have a pool?
Yes, 2339 Candle Ridge Trl has a pool.
Does 2339 Candle Ridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 2339 Candle Ridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 Candle Ridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2339 Candle Ridge Trl has units with dishwashers.
