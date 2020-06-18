All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway

2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway · (512) 877-4008
Location

2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway, Georgetown, TX 78628

Price and availability

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a  calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth." 

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff. 

Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country

Wood laminate floors

Granite countertops with under mount sinks

Oversized soaking tubs with walk-in showers

2" stylized wood blinds

Expansive 10' ceiling heights in all units

Private balconies

Stainless steel Energy Star appliances

Custom wood cabinetry with 42" upper cabinets

Direct access garages

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Spin room

Grilling area with premium outdoor cooking equipment

Outdoor entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi

Group fitness room with Wexer Virtual Trainer

Bark Park

Walkability to entertainment at Wolf Ranch Town Center

Resort style swimming pool

Detached garages

Fully-equipped fitness center with Green Series equipment

Clubhouse with Arcade Games and Shuffle Board

Complementary starbucks coffee bar

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway have any available units?
2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway have?
Some of 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway does offer parking.
Does 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway has a pool.
Does 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway have accessible units?
Yes, 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway has accessible units.
Does 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
