2301 Wolf Ranch Parkway

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."
After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.
Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country
Wood laminate floors
Granite countertops with under mount sinks
Oversized soaking tubs with walk-in showers
2" stylized wood blinds
Expansive 10' ceiling heights in all units
Private balconies
Stainless steel Energy Star appliances
Custom wood cabinetry with 42" upper cabinets
Direct access garages
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Spin room
Grilling area with premium outdoor cooking equipment
Outdoor entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi
Group fitness room with Wexer Virtual Trainer
Bark Park
Walkability to entertainment at Wolf Ranch Town Center
Resort style swimming pool
Detached garages
Fully-equipped fitness center with Green Series equipment
Clubhouse with Arcade Games and Shuffle Board
Complementary starbucks coffee bar