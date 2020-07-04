All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

228 Meadow Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

228 Meadow Park Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626
Meadows of Georgetown

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Georgetown Meadows Home - You'll be impressed with this classy brick-front 2 story home in Georgetown Meadows on a large corner lot and large backyard! Kitchen opens to one of 2 dining areas, built-in microwave, convenient pantry. Large master bedroom, huge walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks and an oval garden tub. There is a double-car garage. Ceiling fans throughout. Carpet ~ Tile ~ Vinyl Plank

This is a non-smoking property
Lawn maintenance is included in the rent
Absolutely no pets are allowed, no exceptions

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5321562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Meadow Park Drive have any available units?
228 Meadow Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 Meadow Park Drive have?
Some of 228 Meadow Park Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Meadow Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Meadow Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Meadow Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 228 Meadow Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 228 Meadow Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 228 Meadow Park Drive offers parking.
Does 228 Meadow Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Meadow Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Meadow Park Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Meadow Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Meadow Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Meadow Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Meadow Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Meadow Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

