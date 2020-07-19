1806 S Main

Amenities

This is it!!! A Great big beautiful historic home on Main Street for lease. Gigantic front porch with swing. Tall Ceilings, and magnificent woodwork and old style, with New addition for space. This rambling home could have 4 bedrooms, or 5 if you are creative. Super sized family room, mud room, Fireplace in Master. "yoga" suite or other meditation space. 2 staircases. Great natural Light. large Kitchen. 2 car garage, with efficiency unit. Charm and style and Location location location. Just a few short blocks to Georgetown's Historic Square. Walk to Southwestern University. Easy to I-35 or SH 130. LARGE lot, over 1/3 acre.