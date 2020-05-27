1402 Rivery Blvd

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes.
Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Contemporary One, Two and Three Bedroom Residences
Granite Countertops
Designer Tile Backsplash
Chef-Style Kitchen with Black-on-Black Appliances
Oversized Oval Tubs
Pre-Wired for Technology
Large Patio / Balcony with Out-of-Season Storage
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Spectacular Views of the San Gabriel River and Park Views
Urban Clubhouse with Cyber Lounge equipped with Wi-Fi and print station, Media Wall with TV and Latte and Tea Bar
24-Hour Fitness Studio with On-Demand Interactive Fitness Equipment
Sparkling Infinity-Edge Pool with Sun Shelf and Water Feature
Invigorating Hike and Bike Trail
On-Site Bike Storage
Detached Parking Spaces
Social Lounge with FirePit and Gas Grills
Valet Trash
Wi-Fi Throughout All Common Areas