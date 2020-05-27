All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 1402 Rivery Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
1402 Rivery Blvd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

1402 Rivery Blvd

1402 Rivery Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1402 Rivery Boulevard, Georgetown, TX 78628

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes. 

Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!
___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Contemporary One, Two and Three Bedroom Residences

Granite Countertops

Designer Tile Backsplash

Chef-Style Kitchen with  Black-on-Black Appliances

Oversized Oval Tubs

Pre-Wired for Technology

Large Patio / Balcony with Out-of-Season Storage

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Spectacular Views of the San Gabriel River and Park Views

Urban Clubhouse with Cyber Lounge equipped with Wi-Fi and print station, Media Wall with TV and Latte and Tea Bar

24-Hour Fitness Studio with On-Demand Interactive Fitness Equipment

Sparkling Infinity-Edge Pool with Sun Shelf and Water Feature

Invigorating Hike and Bike Trail

On-Site Bike Storage

Detached Parking Spaces

Social Lounge with FirePit and Gas Grills

Valet Trash

Wi-Fi Throughout All Common Areas

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Rivery Blvd have any available units?
1402 Rivery Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Rivery Blvd have?
Some of 1402 Rivery Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Rivery Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Rivery Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Rivery Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Rivery Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1402 Rivery Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Rivery Blvd offers parking.
Does 1402 Rivery Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Rivery Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Rivery Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1402 Rivery Blvd has a pool.
Does 1402 Rivery Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 1402 Rivery Blvd has accessible units.
Does 1402 Rivery Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Rivery Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1402 Rivery Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity