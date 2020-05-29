Amenities

131 Cattle Trail Way Available 07/29/20 Welcome Home to 131 Cattle Trail Way! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available July 29th! - This amazing Trinity floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- Available to view by appointment after June 30th

- 1915 square feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Den

- Neutral interior paint

- Gorgeous golf course views from living room, dining room and master bedroom windows

- Fireplace and built ins in living room

- Wood like flooring in the living room and dining room

- Brand new carpet in master bedroom and guest bedroom

- Tile flooring in kitchen, bathrooms and utility room

- Dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, microwave and built in gas stove in kitchen

- Kitchen island for extra counter space and storage

- Dual vanity, garden tub and walk in shower in master bathroom

- Large master closet with built ins

- Walk-in shower, with grab bar, in guest bath

- Extra storage space above closet in guest bedroom

- Decked attic space

- Large covered back porch

- Spacious utility room with extra storage cabinets

- Pet friendly

- Smoking not permitted in the interior or exterior of this home

- Located 1.3 miles from the activity center located on Texas Drive

- Minimum age requirement to lease this property: 55



Viewings of this property:

Viewings of this property are by appointment only after June 30th. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm during the month of July.



Applying for this home:

We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.



Security Deposit Information:

The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.



Pet policy:

Owner will consider a pet. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount. HOA rules state that there can only be 2 pets per home.



Appliance Information:

This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These item are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed would be at the discretion of the Owner.



Membership Badge Information:

Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.



