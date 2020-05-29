All apartments in Georgetown
131 Cattle Trail Way
131 Cattle Trail Way

131 Cattle Trail Way · (512) 869-0223
Location

131 Cattle Trail Way, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131 Cattle Trail Way · Avail. Jul 29

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
131 Cattle Trail Way Available 07/29/20 Welcome Home to 131 Cattle Trail Way! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available July 29th! - This amazing Trinity floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- Available to view by appointment after June 30th
- 1915 square feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Den
- Neutral interior paint
- Gorgeous golf course views from living room, dining room and master bedroom windows
- Fireplace and built ins in living room
- Wood like flooring in the living room and dining room
- Brand new carpet in master bedroom and guest bedroom
- Tile flooring in kitchen, bathrooms and utility room
- Dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, microwave and built in gas stove in kitchen
- Kitchen island for extra counter space and storage
- Dual vanity, garden tub and walk in shower in master bathroom
- Large master closet with built ins
- Walk-in shower, with grab bar, in guest bath
- Extra storage space above closet in guest bedroom
- Decked attic space
- Large covered back porch
- Spacious utility room with extra storage cabinets
- Pet friendly
- Smoking not permitted in the interior or exterior of this home
- Located 1.3 miles from the activity center located on Texas Drive
- Minimum age requirement to lease this property: 55

Viewings of this property:
Viewings of this property are by appointment only after June 30th. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm during the month of July.

Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.

Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.

Pet policy:
Owner will consider a pet. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount. HOA rules state that there can only be 2 pets per home.

Appliance Information:
This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These item are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed would be at the discretion of the Owner.

Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.

(RLNE5187505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Cattle Trail Way have any available units?
131 Cattle Trail Way has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 131 Cattle Trail Way have?
Some of 131 Cattle Trail Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Cattle Trail Way currently offering any rent specials?
131 Cattle Trail Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Cattle Trail Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Cattle Trail Way is pet friendly.
Does 131 Cattle Trail Way offer parking?
No, 131 Cattle Trail Way does not offer parking.
Does 131 Cattle Trail Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Cattle Trail Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Cattle Trail Way have a pool?
No, 131 Cattle Trail Way does not have a pool.
Does 131 Cattle Trail Way have accessible units?
No, 131 Cattle Trail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Cattle Trail Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Cattle Trail Way has units with dishwashers.
