Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace range

Lightly lived in Ashton Woods home backing to neighborhood green-space. Optional study/dining room at the front of the home & large covered back patio for those evenings when you need to unwind. Dream kitchen- Large island, farmhouse sink, double oven, built-in gas range, custom cabinets & stainless steel appliances. The master suite features an extra sitting area and the bath oasis offers a double vanity, separate shower and tub and walk-in closet for ample storage. For Sale or lease