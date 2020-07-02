106 Brenham Pass

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**$500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT** Lovely, fully furnished home in Sun City is ready for you to move right in! Open, airy with lots of natural light, this gorgeous home has crown molding, stainless appliances, white kitchen, ceramic floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Resident will have access to excellent Sun City amenities for small yearly fee. Pets considered on case by case basis. Landscaping including, including weekly maintenance. $50 rent premium for 5 to 11 month lease.



Virtual tour link: https://youtu.be/F5wTDs1pfzw