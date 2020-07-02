All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

106 Brenham Pass

106 Brenham Pass · No Longer Available
Location

106 Brenham Pass, Georgetown, TX 78633

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**$500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT** Lovely, fully furnished home in Sun City is ready for you to move right in! Open, airy with lots of natural light, this gorgeous home has crown molding, stainless appliances, white kitchen, ceramic floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Resident will have access to excellent Sun City amenities for small yearly fee. Pets considered on case by case basis. Landscaping including, including weekly maintenance. $50 rent premium for 5 to 11 month lease.

Virtual tour link: https://youtu.be/F5wTDs1pfzw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Brenham Pass have any available units?
106 Brenham Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 Brenham Pass have?
Some of 106 Brenham Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Brenham Pass currently offering any rent specials?
106 Brenham Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Brenham Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Brenham Pass is pet friendly.
Does 106 Brenham Pass offer parking?
Yes, 106 Brenham Pass offers parking.
Does 106 Brenham Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Brenham Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Brenham Pass have a pool?
No, 106 Brenham Pass does not have a pool.
Does 106 Brenham Pass have accessible units?
No, 106 Brenham Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Brenham Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Brenham Pass has units with dishwashers.

