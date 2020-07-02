All apartments in Garland
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

917 Treasure Road

917 Treasure Road · No Longer Available
Location

917 Treasure Road, Garland, TX 75041
Orchard Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Cute 1950s ranch style pier and beam brick house. 3 bed, 1 bath with a large sun room that is not included in the square footage. Garage is converted to a very large bedroom with walk in closet. All new paint inside and hand scraped hardwood floors just refinished!! Large kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, separate dining and living areas. Quiet street. Huge trees, large fenced yard, attached carport, large storage building and green house. Credit check, background check, and proof of income required. Application fee is $40 per applicant. 2 year lease. Listing agent is owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Treasure Road have any available units?
917 Treasure Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 Treasure Road have?
Some of 917 Treasure Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Treasure Road currently offering any rent specials?
917 Treasure Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Treasure Road pet-friendly?
No, 917 Treasure Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 917 Treasure Road offer parking?
Yes, 917 Treasure Road offers parking.
Does 917 Treasure Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Treasure Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Treasure Road have a pool?
No, 917 Treasure Road does not have a pool.
Does 917 Treasure Road have accessible units?
No, 917 Treasure Road does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Treasure Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Treasure Road has units with dishwashers.

