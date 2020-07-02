917 Treasure Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking garage

Cute 1950s ranch style pier and beam brick house. 3 bed, 1 bath with a large sun room that is not included in the square footage. Garage is converted to a very large bedroom with walk in closet. All new paint inside and hand scraped hardwood floors just refinished!! Large kitchen, nice sized bedrooms, separate dining and living areas. Quiet street. Huge trees, large fenced yard, attached carport, large storage building and green house. Credit check, background check, and proof of income required. Application fee is $40 per applicant. 2 year lease. Listing agent is owner.