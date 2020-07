Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Home Across from Bradfield Elementary School. Newer tile, carpet, fixtures and fresh paint! This spacious home has an office, two living areas with a fireplace and wet bar, two dining areas, 1,954sf, fenced back yard and central heat & AC. Spacious master bedroom suite includes large sitting area, walk-in closet and additional vanity. Home is right across the street from Bradford Elementary School. This one will rent fast! Don’t miss it.