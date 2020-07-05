All apartments in Garland
913 Graystone Dr
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:20 AM

913 Graystone Dr

913 Graystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

913 Graystone Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS HOME! STEP THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR TO A BEAUTIFUL ENTRY WAY WITH WOOD FLOORS. This 4 bedroom 3 full bath 2012 build home is located in the Myers meadow, Breath taking the second you walk into the open floor plan and beautiful wood floors. Beautiful stone fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Isolated master suite with walk in closet and large windows. Master bath includes dual vanities, beautiful garden tub and big size tiled shower. 2 Family room, 2 Car garage, Backyard which is perfect for entertaining! A MUST SEE! Call to view today! Garland ISD No Pets-No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Graystone Dr have any available units?
913 Graystone Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Graystone Dr have?
Some of 913 Graystone Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Graystone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
913 Graystone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Graystone Dr pet-friendly?
No, 913 Graystone Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 913 Graystone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 913 Graystone Dr offers parking.
Does 913 Graystone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Graystone Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Graystone Dr have a pool?
No, 913 Graystone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 913 Graystone Dr have accessible units?
No, 913 Graystone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Graystone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Graystone Dr has units with dishwashers.

