913 Graystone Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS HOME! STEP THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR TO A BEAUTIFUL ENTRY WAY WITH WOOD FLOORS. This 4 bedroom 3 full bath 2012 build home is located in the Myers meadow, Breath taking the second you walk into the open floor plan and beautiful wood floors. Beautiful stone fireplace. Stainless steel appliances. Isolated master suite with walk in closet and large windows. Master bath includes dual vanities, beautiful garden tub and big size tiled shower. 2 Family room, 2 Car garage, Backyard which is perfect for entertaining! A MUST SEE! Call to view today! Garland ISD No Pets-No Smoking.