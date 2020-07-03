All apartments in Garland
906 E Vista Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:16 AM

906 E Vista Drive

906 East Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 East Vista Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
906 E Vista Drive Available 02/03/20 Lovely Garland Home! 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath - Super cute 4 bedroom home in Garland, Texas. Currently occupied; available to move in February 3, 2020. Laminate flooring, granite counters, open floor plan. Easy access to highways & walking distance to elementary school. Tenant responsible for all utilities & yard care. Tenant required to maintain renter's insurance. Can be obtained through our platform for $9.50 per month. No Section 8. $45 Application fee per adult (18+); application process at www.reedycreekms.com. Pet fee is $350, $50 per additional pet. Call 817-756-8091 or you can text us at 817-946-2152.

(RLNE3863707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 E Vista Drive have any available units?
906 E Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 906 E Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 E Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 E Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 E Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 906 E Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 906 E Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 906 E Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 E Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 E Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 906 E Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 E Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 E Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 E Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 E Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 906 E Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 E Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

