906 E Vista Drive Available 02/03/20 Lovely Garland Home! 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath - Super cute 4 bedroom home in Garland, Texas. Currently occupied; available to move in February 3, 2020. Laminate flooring, granite counters, open floor plan. Easy access to highways & walking distance to elementary school. Tenant responsible for all utilities & yard care. Tenant required to maintain renter's insurance. Can be obtained through our platform for $9.50 per month. No Section 8. $45 Application fee per adult (18+); application process at www.reedycreekms.com. Pet fee is $350, $50 per additional pet. Call 817-756-8091 or you can text us at 817-946-2152.



(RLNE3863707)