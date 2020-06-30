Charming home in the heart of Garland. This home has been completely updated and is ready for tenants. The garage has been converted and can be used as a large bedroom or as a second living area. This one won't last long! Come see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 902 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
902 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 902 Piedmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.