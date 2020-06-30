All apartments in Garland
902 Piedmont Drive

Location

902 Piedmont Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Estates-Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in the heart of Garland. This home has been completely updated and is ready for tenants. The garage has been converted and can be used as a large bedroom or as a second living area. This one won't last long! Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
902 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 902 Piedmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 902 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 902 Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 902 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Piedmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

