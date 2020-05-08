Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
805 Brookshire Circle
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:47 AM
805 Brookshire Circle
805 Brookshire Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
805 Brookshire Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features an open floorplan with a spacious backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Brookshire Circle have any available units?
805 Brookshire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 805 Brookshire Circle have?
Some of 805 Brookshire Circle's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 805 Brookshire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
805 Brookshire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Brookshire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 805 Brookshire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 805 Brookshire Circle offer parking?
No, 805 Brookshire Circle does not offer parking.
Does 805 Brookshire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Brookshire Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Brookshire Circle have a pool?
No, 805 Brookshire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 805 Brookshire Circle have accessible units?
No, 805 Brookshire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Brookshire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Brookshire Circle has units with dishwashers.
