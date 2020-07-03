801 Woodland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This roomy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house was just freshly painted inside * New carpeting in Large 2nd living area that could be used as an office, game room, media room, etc.* Hardwood flooring in living, dining, and 2 bedrooms * Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen * Gas stove * Refrigerator included * Covered patio * large fenced back yard.

* Tenant applicants need to have good credit, good rental history, and sufficient income *

Sorry but this property is not accepting any housing vouchers.