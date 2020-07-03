All apartments in Garland
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:40 PM

801 Woodland Drive

801 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

801 Woodland Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Freeman

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This roomy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house was just freshly painted inside * New carpeting in Large 2nd living area that could be used as an office, game room, media room, etc.* Hardwood flooring in living, dining, and 2 bedrooms * Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen * Gas stove * Refrigerator included * Covered patio * large fenced back yard.
* Tenant applicants need to have good credit, good rental history, and sufficient income *
Sorry but this property is not accepting any housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Woodland Drive have any available units?
801 Woodland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Woodland Drive have?
Some of 801 Woodland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
801 Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 801 Woodland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 801 Woodland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 801 Woodland Drive offers parking.
Does 801 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Woodland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Woodland Drive have a pool?
No, 801 Woodland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 801 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 801 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Woodland Drive has units with dishwashers.

