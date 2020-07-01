Rent Calculator
747 Ticonderoga Drive
747 Ticonderoga Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
747 Ticonderoga Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
carport
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
COZY TOWNHOME WITH OWN PRIVATE SMALL FENCED BACKYARD. CARPORT AND OUTSIDE STORAGE IN CARPORT AREA. UTILITY CLOSET. MASTER DOWNSTAIRS. MUST ACQUIRE OWN FRIG. EASY ACCESS TO I30 & 635 FREEWAYS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 747 Ticonderoga Drive have any available units?
747 Ticonderoga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 747 Ticonderoga Drive have?
Some of 747 Ticonderoga Drive's amenities include carport, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 747 Ticonderoga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
747 Ticonderoga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 Ticonderoga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 747 Ticonderoga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 747 Ticonderoga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 747 Ticonderoga Drive offers parking.
Does 747 Ticonderoga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 Ticonderoga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 Ticonderoga Drive have a pool?
Yes, 747 Ticonderoga Drive has a pool.
Does 747 Ticonderoga Drive have accessible units?
No, 747 Ticonderoga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 747 Ticonderoga Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 Ticonderoga Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
