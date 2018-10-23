All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 7302 Woodsprings Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
7302 Woodsprings Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 1:06 AM

7302 Woodsprings Drive

7302 Woodsprings Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7302 Woodsprings Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Spring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful and updated 4 bedroom home in Richardson ISD that is a commuters dream location! The home has a gorgeous kitchen with designer tile backsplash, granite counters, freshly painted modern cabinets and an island. Huge master bedroom with attached master bath that boasts dual vanities, designer lighting and lots of room! The home also has a huge game room upstairs, all oversized bedrooms, and a beautiful dedicated office or study. Step into the backyard and enjoy your covered patio, and walkway to pergola with dedicated electric. MUST SEE!!! Yard Service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 Woodsprings Drive have any available units?
7302 Woodsprings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 7302 Woodsprings Drive have?
Some of 7302 Woodsprings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 Woodsprings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Woodsprings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Woodsprings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7302 Woodsprings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 7302 Woodsprings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7302 Woodsprings Drive offers parking.
Does 7302 Woodsprings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 Woodsprings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Woodsprings Drive have a pool?
No, 7302 Woodsprings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7302 Woodsprings Drive have accessible units?
No, 7302 Woodsprings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Woodsprings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7302 Woodsprings Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District