Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** Sign lease by 01.31.2020, receive $750 off Feb rent and Jan rent FOR FREE! Ready for move in! 2 living and 2 dining areas. Bathrooms, breakfast nook and kitchen with ceramic tile floors. Master bathroom has separate shower and garden tub, double sinks and walk-in closets. Ceiling fans. French doors to a beautiful patio with wood deck.