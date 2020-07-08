All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 721 Stadium Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
721 Stadium Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

721 Stadium Dr

721 Stadium Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

721 Stadium Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Golden Meadows

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Garland house 2 rooms available for rent - Property Id: 270708

Looking for 2 housemates to share beautiful furnished house. 900 for a room. 1100 master bedroom. Single persons only such as students or single professionals. Not renting to families with kids. Use of the kitchen, bathroom, front yard. Parking front of house. No garage or backyards. Utility bills shared. Must be quiet neat and have good rental history. First month rent special us 750 and 950 for master. Dishwasher, frige, stove. Tenant must provide own washer. Security cams. Fax available. Just need your own bed to move in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270708
Property Id 270708

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Stadium Dr have any available units?
721 Stadium Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Stadium Dr have?
Some of 721 Stadium Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Stadium Dr currently offering any rent specials?
721 Stadium Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Stadium Dr pet-friendly?
No, 721 Stadium Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 721 Stadium Dr offer parking?
Yes, 721 Stadium Dr offers parking.
Does 721 Stadium Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Stadium Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Stadium Dr have a pool?
No, 721 Stadium Dr does not have a pool.
Does 721 Stadium Dr have accessible units?
No, 721 Stadium Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Stadium Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Stadium Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District