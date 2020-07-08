721 Stadium Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Garland house 2 rooms available for rent - Property Id: 270708



Looking for 2 housemates to share beautiful furnished house. 900 for a room. 1100 master bedroom. Single persons only such as students or single professionals. Not renting to families with kids. Use of the kitchen, bathroom, front yard. Parking front of house. No garage or backyards. Utility bills shared. Must be quiet neat and have good rental history. First month rent special us 750 and 950 for master. Dishwasher, frige, stove. Tenant must provide own washer. Security cams. Fax available. Just need your own bed to move in!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270708

No Pets Allowed



