Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

This is a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 1 carport Townhome. This homes has been remodeled, ceramic tiles, new range oven, new dishwasher, new food disposal, new carpet in the master, new master closet, new chandelier. This home is freshly painted, it has a must see sun room, a storage and a car port. Both bathrooms were remodeled. The owner is a license Texas Real Estate Broker.