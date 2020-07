Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful… Completed remodel, home with tons of great designed HGTV-style updates throughout! Gorgeous light fixtures in this home! High ceilings in living room with beautiful fireplace and hardwood floors, custom mantle. Huge backyard with nice wood fence and spacious covered patio. This Home Is A Must See !!Minutes from 635 and I-30. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!*