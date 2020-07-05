6406 Alta Oaks Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Recently refreshed with paint, carpet, stove, and dishwasher, this three-bedroom home in The Oaks of Garland is now ready for you! Less than a mile from I-30 makes for easy commuting and access to shopping, dining, and entertainment along the corridor. Only a few minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard or Oaks Branch and Ablon parks. Large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Eat-in kitchen and patio beyond the recently replaced sliding door. Oversized master suite. Good closet space for this area. Two-car garage and fenced side yard off the patio.