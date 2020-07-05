All apartments in Garland
6406 Alta Oaks Drive
6406 Alta Oaks Drive

6406 Alta Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6406 Alta Oaks Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently refreshed with paint, carpet, stove, and dishwasher, this three-bedroom home in The Oaks of Garland is now ready for you! Less than a mile from I-30 makes for easy commuting and access to shopping, dining, and entertainment along the corridor. Only a few minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard or Oaks Branch and Ablon parks. Large living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Eat-in kitchen and patio beyond the recently replaced sliding door. Oversized master suite. Good closet space for this area. Two-car garage and fenced side yard off the patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 Alta Oaks Drive have any available units?
6406 Alta Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6406 Alta Oaks Drive have?
Some of 6406 Alta Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 Alta Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6406 Alta Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 Alta Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6406 Alta Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6406 Alta Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6406 Alta Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 6406 Alta Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6406 Alta Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 Alta Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 6406 Alta Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6406 Alta Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 6406 Alta Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 Alta Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6406 Alta Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

