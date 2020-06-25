6330 Housley Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pride of ownership shines in this wonderfully updated home situated on a large cul de sac lot that also backs to a greenbelt. Come inside and entertain in the spacious living area with high ceilings, brick fire place and beautiful flooring, adjacent wet bar and dining area. Excellent kitchen with breakfast bar, tons of counter space, ample storage and new SSTL microwave. Refrigerator can stay! Full sized laundry room. Master bedroom with built ins, graceful flooring, and large closet. Private bath showcases dual vanities, glass enclosed shower and lovely bathtub. Incredibly over sized back yard with attached storage shed to keep all your toys and gear. Available now. NOT POSTED ON CRAIGSLIST.