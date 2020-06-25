All apartments in Garland
6330 Housley Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:22 AM

6330 Housley Drive

6330 Housley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6330 Housley Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pride of ownership shines in this wonderfully updated home situated on a large cul de sac lot that also backs to a greenbelt. Come inside and entertain in the spacious living area with high ceilings, brick fire place and beautiful flooring, adjacent wet bar and dining area. Excellent kitchen with breakfast bar, tons of counter space, ample storage and new SSTL microwave. Refrigerator can stay! Full sized laundry room. Master bedroom with built ins, graceful flooring, and large closet. Private bath showcases dual vanities, glass enclosed shower and lovely bathtub. Incredibly over sized back yard with attached storage shed to keep all your toys and gear. Available now. NOT POSTED ON CRAIGSLIST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6330 Housley Drive have any available units?
6330 Housley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6330 Housley Drive have?
Some of 6330 Housley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6330 Housley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6330 Housley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6330 Housley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6330 Housley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6330 Housley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6330 Housley Drive offers parking.
Does 6330 Housley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6330 Housley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6330 Housley Drive have a pool?
No, 6330 Housley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6330 Housley Drive have accessible units?
No, 6330 Housley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6330 Housley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6330 Housley Drive has units with dishwashers.

