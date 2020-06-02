630 Grinnell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Location! Location! Completely renovated home on a treed lot. Granite counter tops and new wood flooring. Freshly painted walls, cabinets, doors and ceilings finish out the clean decor. Both bathrooms and kitchen are updated with features that include new sinks, faucets appliances, counter tops, back splash and flooring. As you walk in through the front door you will see huge archways that open up the family room into the formal living and dining room and kitchen. Huge master with 2 separate closets and master bath with stand-up shower. 3rd living areas can be used as a game room. Nearby schools, lakes, parks, DART, retail and access to major freeways. This one won't last long!