Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:57 PM

630 Grinnell Drive

630 Grinnel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

630 Grinnel Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location! Location! Completely renovated home on a treed lot. Granite counter tops and new wood flooring. Freshly painted walls, cabinets, doors and ceilings finish out the clean decor. Both bathrooms and kitchen are updated with features that include new sinks, faucets appliances, counter tops, back splash and flooring. As you walk in through the front door you will see huge archways that open up the family room into the formal living and dining room and kitchen. Huge master with 2 separate closets and master bath with stand-up shower. 3rd living areas can be used as a game room. Nearby schools, lakes, parks, DART, retail and access to major freeways. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

