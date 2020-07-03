6205 Shoal Creek Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, charm & private backyard oasis...this home has it all!!! Only 0.4 miles to 190 means its close to all things Dallas, including the Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Maintained with the utmost care, this open floor plan has so much to offer including granite counters, tumbled marble back splash, updated adorable chandeliers & decorative accent lighting, open floor plan, large family room wired for surround sound and a back porch overlooking the woods that you'll never want to leave. With 4 bedrooms, the downstairs bed would make a great office. The spacious eat in kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. front yard maintenance taken care of by the HOA. Choice of Schools!