All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 6205 Shoal Creek Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
6205 Shoal Creek Trail
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:17 AM

6205 Shoal Creek Trail

6205 Shoal Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6205 Shoal Creek Trail, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, charm & private backyard oasis...this home has it all!!! Only 0.4 miles to 190 means its close to all things Dallas, including the Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Maintained with the utmost care, this open floor plan has so much to offer including granite counters, tumbled marble back splash, updated adorable chandeliers & decorative accent lighting, open floor plan, large family room wired for surround sound and a back porch overlooking the woods that you'll never want to leave. With 4 bedrooms, the downstairs bed would make a great office. The spacious eat in kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space. front yard maintenance taken care of by the HOA. Choice of Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Shoal Creek Trail have any available units?
6205 Shoal Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6205 Shoal Creek Trail have?
Some of 6205 Shoal Creek Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Shoal Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Shoal Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Shoal Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Shoal Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6205 Shoal Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Shoal Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 6205 Shoal Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Shoal Creek Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Shoal Creek Trail have a pool?
No, 6205 Shoal Creek Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Shoal Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 6205 Shoal Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Shoal Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6205 Shoal Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District