Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 and one half bath featuring soaring ceilings, ceramic tile, gas log fire place, nice kitchen with black appliances and tiled back splash, oversized breakfast area, master suite with garden tub, seperate shower and his and hers vanities. Beautiful private view of creek and wooded back lot. Freshly painted with new wood laminate flooring. Please note that the carpet on the stairs and the upstairs hallway is being replaced.