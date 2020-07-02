617 Carriagehouse Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Updated with recent up-bath tile and fixtures. Laminate wood flooring upstairs and carpet on stairs. Downstairs all ceramic tile. Fridge, Washer and dryer included in unit. Great area near I-190 and Fire wheel mall. Community pool and quiet neighborhood. Both bedrooms upstairs, living area downstairs. Small private patio area. No pets, No section 8 housing accepted. No smoking in unit Available for move in after June 1st.

Prospective tenant to wear mask & gloves for showings. Prefer Adults only on first showing due to Covid 19.

Recommend drive by unit prior to showing to make sure location works prior to inside showings appointment.