All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 617 Carriagehouse Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
617 Carriagehouse Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:19 AM

617 Carriagehouse Lane

617 Carriagehouse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

617 Carriagehouse Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Updated with recent up-bath tile and fixtures. Laminate wood flooring upstairs and carpet on stairs. Downstairs all ceramic tile. Fridge, Washer and dryer included in unit. Great area near I-190 and Fire wheel mall. Community pool and quiet neighborhood. Both bedrooms upstairs, living area downstairs. Small private patio area. No pets, No section 8 housing accepted. No smoking in unit Available for move in after June 1st.
Prospective tenant to wear mask & gloves for showings. Prefer Adults only on first showing due to Covid 19.
Recommend drive by unit prior to showing to make sure location works prior to inside showings appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Carriagehouse Lane have any available units?
617 Carriagehouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Carriagehouse Lane have?
Some of 617 Carriagehouse Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Carriagehouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
617 Carriagehouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Carriagehouse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 617 Carriagehouse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 617 Carriagehouse Lane offer parking?
No, 617 Carriagehouse Lane does not offer parking.
Does 617 Carriagehouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Carriagehouse Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Carriagehouse Lane have a pool?
Yes, 617 Carriagehouse Lane has a pool.
Does 617 Carriagehouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 617 Carriagehouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Carriagehouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Carriagehouse Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District