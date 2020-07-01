All apartments in Garland
6006 Raleigh Drive

Location

6006 Raleigh Drive, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Short term lease available. Call me for details. You will LOVE this amazing one story totally updated home In Clear Creek Estates. If you entertain then this is the ideal HOME. Two large living areas, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a ton of counter space. Relax in front of a beautiful fireplace on those chilly nights. This house flows well! The living areas, separated by the fireplace, the open kitchen, the breakfast area, dining area all come together. Split bedrooms features the master with windows overlooking the the back yard and patio, large master bath with a nice garden tub and separate shower. Great location near shopping, restaurants and highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6006 Raleigh Drive have any available units?
6006 Raleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6006 Raleigh Drive have?
Some of 6006 Raleigh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6006 Raleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6006 Raleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006 Raleigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6006 Raleigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6006 Raleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6006 Raleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 6006 Raleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6006 Raleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006 Raleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 6006 Raleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6006 Raleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 6006 Raleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6006 Raleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6006 Raleigh Drive has units with dishwashers.

