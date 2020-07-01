6006 Raleigh Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Short term lease available. Call me for details. You will LOVE this amazing one story totally updated home In Clear Creek Estates. If you entertain then this is the ideal HOME. Two large living areas, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a ton of counter space. Relax in front of a beautiful fireplace on those chilly nights. This house flows well! The living areas, separated by the fireplace, the open kitchen, the breakfast area, dining area all come together. Split bedrooms features the master with windows overlooking the the back yard and patio, large master bath with a nice garden tub and separate shower. Great location near shopping, restaurants and highways!