All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5821 Marvin Loving Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5821 Marvin Loving Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5821 Marvin Loving Drive

5821 Marvin Loving Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5821 Marvin Loving Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fresh Paint, new floors. Quiet location by the lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Marvin Loving Drive have any available units?
5821 Marvin Loving Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5821 Marvin Loving Drive have?
Some of 5821 Marvin Loving Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Marvin Loving Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Marvin Loving Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Marvin Loving Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5821 Marvin Loving Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5821 Marvin Loving Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Marvin Loving Drive offers parking.
Does 5821 Marvin Loving Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 Marvin Loving Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Marvin Loving Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5821 Marvin Loving Drive has a pool.
Does 5821 Marvin Loving Drive have accessible units?
No, 5821 Marvin Loving Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Marvin Loving Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5821 Marvin Loving Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District