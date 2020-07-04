5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom Condo at Lake Ray Hubbard. Living area has beautiful wood-look flooring, ceramic tile in wet areas, wood burning fireplace, built in bookshelves. Dining area opens to remodeled kitchen w-brand new stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom, & remodeled bath with Large Walk-in closet. RECENT UPDATES INCL: carpet, paint, tile, wood laminate flooring, faucets, fixtures c-fans, & cabinetry! Near Captains Cove Marina & greenbelt with trails. Just 5-min to shopping & dining at The Harbor. Great location at I-30 and George Bush just 15-20 minutes to Dallas,Richardson,Plano,Allen,Frisco. Refrigerator included. HOA dues paid by Landlord.Schedule your convenient SELF SHOWING TOURING TODAY!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.