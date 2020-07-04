All apartments in Garland
5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway

5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway
Location

5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom Condo at Lake Ray Hubbard. Living area has beautiful wood-look flooring, ceramic tile in wet areas, wood burning fireplace, built in bookshelves. Dining area opens to remodeled kitchen w-brand new stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom, & remodeled bath with Large Walk-in closet. RECENT UPDATES INCL: carpet, paint, tile, wood laminate flooring, faucets, fixtures c-fans, & cabinetry! Near Captains Cove Marina & greenbelt with trails. Just 5-min to shopping & dining at The Harbor. Great location at I-30 and George Bush just 15-20 minutes to Dallas,Richardson,Plano,Allen,Frisco. Refrigerator included. HOA dues paid by Landlord.Schedule your convenient SELF SHOWING TOURING TODAY!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway have any available units?
5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway have?
Some of 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway offer parking?
No, 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway have a pool?
No, 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

