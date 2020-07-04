5801 Lake Hubbard Parkway

Amenities
Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom Condo at Lake Ray Hubbard. Living area has beautiful wood-look flooring, ceramic tile in wet areas, wood burning fireplace, built in bookshelves. Dining area opens to remodeled kitchen w-brand new stainless steel appliances. Large Master bedroom, & remodeled bath with Large Walk-in closet. RECENT UPDATES INCL: carpet, paint, tile, wood laminate flooring, faucets, fixtures c-fans, & cabinetry! Near Captains Cove Marina & greenbelt with trails. Just 5-min to shopping & dining at The Harbor. Great location at I-30 and George Bush just 15-20 minutes to Dallas,Richardson,Plano,Allen,Frisco. Refrigerator included. HOA dues paid by Landlord.Schedule your convenient SELF SHOWING TOURING TODAY!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.