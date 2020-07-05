5540 Marina Drive

Amenities

LIVE ON THE LAKE! Lake views from LR and Master BR, or enjoy your view of Lake Ray Hubbard in the shade of majestic 100 year old trees. Townhouse features all new paint, and flooring. White kitchen with new granite counters and brushed nickel hardware opens to dining and living areas for open concept living. Officially a 2 BR, 2.5 Bath also has a bonus room that can be used for 3rd BR, office, play room media room, etc. Both upstairs bedrooms have tub shower combinations making it perfect for roommates. Half bath and separate laundry room on main level. Refrigerator is included. ASK HOW TO GET FIRST MONTH FREE.