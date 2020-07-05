All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5540 Marina Drive

5540 Marina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5540 Marina Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
LIVE ON THE LAKE! Lake views from LR and Master BR, or enjoy your view of Lake Ray Hubbard in the shade of majestic 100 year old trees. Townhouse features all new paint, and flooring. White kitchen with new granite counters and brushed nickel hardware opens to dining and living areas for open concept living. Officially a 2 BR, 2.5 Bath also has a bonus room that can be used for 3rd BR, office, play room media room, etc. Both upstairs bedrooms have tub shower combinations making it perfect for roommates. Half bath and separate laundry room on main level. Refrigerator is included. ASK HOW TO GET FIRST MONTH FREE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Marina Drive have any available units?
5540 Marina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5540 Marina Drive have?
Some of 5540 Marina Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Marina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Marina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5540 Marina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5540 Marina Drive offer parking?
No, 5540 Marina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5540 Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Marina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Marina Drive have a pool?
No, 5540 Marina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5540 Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 5540 Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5540 Marina Drive has units with dishwashers.

