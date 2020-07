Amenities

on-site laundry garage oven refrigerator

LIVE ON THE LAKE! Lake views from LR & Master BR or enjoy your view of Lake Ray Hubbard in the shade of majestic 100 year old trees. Roomy 2 BR, 2.5 Bath, townhouse features large dine in kitchen and spacious LR. Both upstairs BRs have full baths. Additional half bath downstairs plus laundry room and attached garage. Refrigerator included. REDUCED BELOW MARKET TO LEASE.