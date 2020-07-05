5438 Barcelona Drive

Amenities
Garland 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener. - Garland 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener.
This home has been completely remodeled using contemporary beige themes. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an attached 2 car garage and is 1,956 square feet. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Wood floors through the entire house. The master suite has a walk in closet. A fireplace in the living area looking out into a fenced in private yard.
The monthly rent is $1,750 per month, and there's a one month security deposit required. Call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5643560)