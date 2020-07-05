All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

5438 Barcelona Drive

5438 Barcelona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5438 Barcelona Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Garland 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener. - Garland 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom and 2 Car Attached Garage with Opener.

This home has been completely remodeled using contemporary beige themes. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an attached 2 car garage and is 1,956 square feet. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Wood floors through the entire house. The master suite has a walk in closet. A fireplace in the living area looking out into a fenced in private yard.

The monthly rent is $1,750 per month, and there's a one month security deposit required. Call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5643560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 Barcelona Drive have any available units?
5438 Barcelona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 Barcelona Drive have?
Some of 5438 Barcelona Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 Barcelona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5438 Barcelona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 Barcelona Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5438 Barcelona Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5438 Barcelona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5438 Barcelona Drive offers parking.
Does 5438 Barcelona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 Barcelona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 Barcelona Drive have a pool?
No, 5438 Barcelona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5438 Barcelona Drive have accessible units?
No, 5438 Barcelona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 Barcelona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5438 Barcelona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

