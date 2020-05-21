All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5320 Pensacola Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5320 Pensacola Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5320 Pensacola Drive

5320 Pensacola Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5320 Pensacola Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with tons of great designed HGTV-style updates throughout! Gorgeous light fixtures in this home! High ceilings in living room with beautiful fireplace and hardwood floors, custom mantle and bookshelves. Amazing dining room off living room with shiplap and awesome chandelier. Kitchen opens to the den and is beautiful and comes stainless steel appliances: 5 burner gas range, wine fridge, built-in microwave and side by side fridge, nice island with custom light fixture! Beautiful bathrooms with subway tile, upgraded vanities and shiplap! Designer touches throughout! Huge backyard with nice wood fence and spacious covered patio. Comes with storage building as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Pensacola Drive have any available units?
5320 Pensacola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5320 Pensacola Drive have?
Some of 5320 Pensacola Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Pensacola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Pensacola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Pensacola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Pensacola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5320 Pensacola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5320 Pensacola Drive offers parking.
Does 5320 Pensacola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Pensacola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Pensacola Drive have a pool?
No, 5320 Pensacola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Pensacola Drive have accessible units?
No, 5320 Pensacola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Pensacola Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 Pensacola Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District