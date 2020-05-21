5320 Pensacola Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with tons of great designed HGTV-style updates throughout! Gorgeous light fixtures in this home! High ceilings in living room with beautiful fireplace and hardwood floors, custom mantle and bookshelves. Amazing dining room off living room with shiplap and awesome chandelier. Kitchen opens to the den and is beautiful and comes stainless steel appliances: 5 burner gas range, wine fridge, built-in microwave and side by side fridge, nice island with custom light fixture! Beautiful bathrooms with subway tile, upgraded vanities and shiplap! Designer touches throughout! Huge backyard with nice wood fence and spacious covered patio. Comes with storage building as well!