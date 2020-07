Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, one-story house. New carpet and paint throughout. Very open with great layout. Large living area with fireplace and high ceilings. Ceiling fan in every room. Must see!



Easy access to both I-30 and the Bush Turnpike. Next to Lake Ray Hubbard.