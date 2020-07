Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Move-in ready home beautifully updated 4 bed 2 bath close to major highways I635 and I30. Two large living rooms, large master bedroom, updated kitchen with breakfast bar. Upgraded bathrooms, inviting entry. Laminated flooring throughout. You will love this one! Large back yard. One car garage and two car carport. Part of the attached garage is converted to a bedroom. Listing agent is the owner of the property