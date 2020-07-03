All apartments in Garland
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:31 AM

5117 Gallahad Drive

5117 Gallahad Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5117 Gallahad Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1520 sq ft, 1 story home in Garland! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 Gallahad Drive have any available units?
5117 Gallahad Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5117 Gallahad Drive have?
Some of 5117 Gallahad Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 Gallahad Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Gallahad Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Gallahad Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5117 Gallahad Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5117 Gallahad Drive offer parking?
No, 5117 Gallahad Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5117 Gallahad Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 Gallahad Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Gallahad Drive have a pool?
No, 5117 Gallahad Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5117 Gallahad Drive have accessible units?
No, 5117 Gallahad Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Gallahad Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5117 Gallahad Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

