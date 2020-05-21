All apartments in Garland
5056 shiloh village

5056 North Shiloh Road · No Longer Available
Location

5056 North Shiloh Road, Garland, TX 75044
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Condo will be available after to show 07/01/2019. At that time there will be interior pictures. Home has split bedroom arrangement. HOA maintains all the exterior. No mowing required. All taken care of by HOA. Security deposit $1400.00. Pet deposit $500.00 per pet.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5056 shiloh village have any available units?
5056 shiloh village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5056 shiloh village have?
Some of 5056 shiloh village's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5056 shiloh village currently offering any rent specials?
5056 shiloh village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5056 shiloh village pet-friendly?
Yes, 5056 shiloh village is pet friendly.
Does 5056 shiloh village offer parking?
Yes, 5056 shiloh village offers parking.
Does 5056 shiloh village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5056 shiloh village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5056 shiloh village have a pool?
No, 5056 shiloh village does not have a pool.
Does 5056 shiloh village have accessible units?
No, 5056 shiloh village does not have accessible units.
Does 5056 shiloh village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5056 shiloh village has units with dishwashers.

