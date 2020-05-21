5056 shiloh village

5056 North Shiloh Road, Garland, TX 75044 Holiday Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
Condo will be available after to show 07/01/2019. At that time there will be interior pictures. Home has split bedroom arrangement. HOA maintains all the exterior. No mowing required. All taken care of by HOA. Security deposit $1400.00. Pet deposit $500.00 per pet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
