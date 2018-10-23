5021 Highridge Drive Garland

Amenities

Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Garland home move- in ready! Conveniently located off 635 for commuters, this affordable home includes new flooring in living/ formal dining, fresh paint, wood burning fireplace, nice sized kitchen and bedrooms, fenced yard and 2 car garage to name a few perks.



First Come First Serve! Schedule your tour today!



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. Household income must be 3x rent. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***