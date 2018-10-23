All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 5021 Highridge Drive Garland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
5021 Highridge Drive Garland
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:15 AM

5021 Highridge Drive Garland

5021 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5021 Highridge Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Garland home move- in ready! Conveniently located off 635 for commuters, this affordable home includes new flooring in living/ formal dining, fresh paint, wood burning fireplace, nice sized kitchen and bedrooms, fenced yard and 2 car garage to name a few perks.

First Come First Serve! Schedule your tour today!

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. Household income must be 3x rent. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5021 Highridge Drive Garland have any available units?
5021 Highridge Drive Garland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 5021 Highridge Drive Garland currently offering any rent specials?
5021 Highridge Drive Garland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5021 Highridge Drive Garland pet-friendly?
Yes, 5021 Highridge Drive Garland is pet friendly.
Does 5021 Highridge Drive Garland offer parking?
Yes, 5021 Highridge Drive Garland offers parking.
Does 5021 Highridge Drive Garland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5021 Highridge Drive Garland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5021 Highridge Drive Garland have a pool?
No, 5021 Highridge Drive Garland does not have a pool.
Does 5021 Highridge Drive Garland have accessible units?
No, 5021 Highridge Drive Garland does not have accessible units.
Does 5021 Highridge Drive Garland have units with dishwashers?
No, 5021 Highridge Drive Garland does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5021 Highridge Drive Garland have units with air conditioning?
No, 5021 Highridge Drive Garland does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District