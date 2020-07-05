4730 Parkhaven Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db6d028031 ---- MOVE IN READY! Walking Distance to Rosehill Park and Lake Ray Hubbard. This Executive Home features Wood Floors down, Open Floorplan, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Formal Living with Dining, Gameroom and Media Room Upstairs. Sit back and Relax on your 2nd floor balcony or Plant Fresh Vegetables in the backyard garden area. The Master Suite features Sep Vanities, Garden Tub, and Standing Sep Shower. Fridge, Washer, & Dryer Stay!! Kitchen Features Gas Range, Wine Fridge, Granite Countertops and Island, Walk-in Pantry, Eat-in Dining, and so much more! You could be in your boat relaxing on the lake in minutes from this homes location. 2 Car Garage Balcony/Patio Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Garden Tub Gas Range Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Walk In Closets Washer/Dryer In Unit