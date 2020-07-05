All apartments in Garland
Location

4730 Parkhaven Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db6d028031 ---- MOVE IN READY! Walking Distance to Rosehill Park and Lake Ray Hubbard. This Executive Home features Wood Floors down, Open Floorplan, Master Bedroom Downstairs, Formal Living with Dining, Gameroom and Media Room Upstairs. Sit back and Relax on your 2nd floor balcony or Plant Fresh Vegetables in the backyard garden area. The Master Suite features Sep Vanities, Garden Tub, and Standing Sep Shower. Fridge, Washer, & Dryer Stay!! Kitchen Features Gas Range, Wine Fridge, Granite Countertops and Island, Walk-in Pantry, Eat-in Dining, and so much more! You could be in your boat relaxing on the lake in minutes from this homes location. 2 Car Garage Balcony/Patio Ceiling Fan Central Heat & Air Disposal Full Size Washer/Dryer Connections Garden Tub Gas Range Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Pets Allowed Walk In Closets Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Parkhaven Dr have any available units?
4730 Parkhaven Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 Parkhaven Dr have?
Some of 4730 Parkhaven Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Parkhaven Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Parkhaven Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Parkhaven Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4730 Parkhaven Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4730 Parkhaven Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Parkhaven Dr offers parking.
Does 4730 Parkhaven Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Parkhaven Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Parkhaven Dr have a pool?
No, 4730 Parkhaven Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Parkhaven Dr have accessible units?
No, 4730 Parkhaven Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Parkhaven Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 Parkhaven Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

