4618 Lakeway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Like New !! This Home Was Rebuilt From The Foundation Up & Completed January 2017. Kit. Features Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Gas Range, Custom Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry, Can Lights & Track Lighting. 21X16 Den Boasts 13 Foot Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Custom Lighting & High-End Laminate Flooring. Master Bdr. Has Bay Style Windows, & 7X5 Walk-In Closet. Master Bath & Hall Bath Both Include Granite Counters, Custom Showers With Mosaic Tile Enclosures & Tile Flooring. Huge Backyard With A New Fence, New Storage Building & New Sprinkler System. This Home Is A Must See !!