Garland, TX
4618 Lakeway Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:19 PM

4618 Lakeway Drive

4618 Lakeway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4618 Lakeway Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Like New !! This Home Was Rebuilt From The Foundation Up & Completed January 2017. Kit. Features Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Gas Range, Custom Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry, Can Lights & Track Lighting. 21X16 Den Boasts 13 Foot Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Custom Lighting & High-End Laminate Flooring. Master Bdr. Has Bay Style Windows, & 7X5 Walk-In Closet. Master Bath & Hall Bath Both Include Granite Counters, Custom Showers With Mosaic Tile Enclosures & Tile Flooring. Huge Backyard With A New Fence, New Storage Building & New Sprinkler System. This Home Is A Must See !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

