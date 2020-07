Amenities

Highly desired Town North Village subdivision in central Garland . Nice 2 bed 2 bath townhome with a 2 car garage. Updated ceramic tile floor through the house, two split bedroom with walk in closet and individual bath. Nice stainless steel stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Ceramic tiles through the house. HOA covers lawns, trees, roofing, and exterior maintenance. Nice and quiet community, convenient shopping, easy access to 635 highway. Ready to move in. No pets .