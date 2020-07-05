4413 Waterbird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 1 STORY 3-2-2 FOR LEASE NEAR DUCK CREEK GREENBELT PARK & FREEDOM PARK!*READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!*Extensive tile & Wood Floors*Lrg eat-in Kitchen with loads of Cabinet-Counter Space,Sky light,elec Range,SS Sink & casual Dining opens to 2nd Dining-opt Office area*Lrg W-I Pantry & Laundry Combo*Spacious Living with corner brick WB Firepl & lrg Owner's retreat with Garden Tub,sep Shower & W-I Closet*2 Car Garage with work bench,frt & bk Storm Doors,lrg Fenced Backyard & more!*No Smoking,Pets or Section 8 Please*Convenient to I-635 & I-30* Garland ISD is the only option for true choice when it comes to Schools*Families can attend any Campus in the District,whether it's down the Street or across town*